Video: DC suspect threatened clerk with gun inside a Northeast convenience store

D.C. police are hoping surveillance video from a store in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast will help lead them to a gunman who threatened a clerk.

Video shows two suspects walking around the shop, grabbing items around 3:21 p.m. on Sunday.

As they’re fleeing the store, one of the suspects can be seen pulling out a gun.

Police are looking for him on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

