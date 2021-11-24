Expand / Collapse search

Video: DC gunpoint sex abuse suspect caught on camera, police say

Metropolitan Police Department
FOX 5 DC

DC gunpoint sex abuse suspect caught on surveillance video

A man suspected of sexually abusing a victim at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. was caught on surveillance video - and police are hoping you can help identify him.

WASHINGTON - DC police have released surveillance video of a man who they say held up a victim at gunpoint and demanded sexual contact.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim around 8:27 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 in the 1100 block of Park Road, Northwest.

When the suspect drew his gun, the victim complied but then a fight broke out.

During the fight, the victim was able to break free and run away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for what police described as minor injuries.

If you can help police in their investigation, or if you can identify the man in the surveillance video, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
 