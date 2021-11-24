Video: DC gunpoint sex abuse suspect caught on camera, police say

DC police have released surveillance video of a man who they say held up a victim at gunpoint and demanded sexual contact.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim around 8:27 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 in the 1100 block of Park Road, Northwest.

READ MORE: New video shows intense moment when DC officer was kidnapped while trying to stop a suspect

When the suspect drew his gun, the victim complied but then a fight broke out.

During the fight, the victim was able to break free and run away.

READ MORE: Body camera footage shows DC police fatally shoot man inside Southeast apartment

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for what police described as minor injuries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

If you can help police in their investigation, or if you can identify the man in the surveillance video, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

