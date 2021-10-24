Expand / Collapse search

Body camera footage shows DC police fatally shoot man inside Southeast apartment

By David Matthews
Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to a fatal police shooting of a man Monday inside a Southeast DC home. 

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. police have released body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a man this week inside a Southeast D.C. apartment.

Police say they were attempting to serve a temporary protection order Monday, Oct. 18 in the 1300 block of Congress Street Southeast before the shooting.

You can see police encountered a man arguing with a woman inside the apartment.

Police said earlier this week that an officer shot the man during a physical struggle that occurred while attempting to handcuff the suspect. 

That man, 30-year-old Deandre Johnson of Southeast, later died at the scene.

The officer who shot Johnson is now on administrative leave, pending the result of the department's internal investigation. Police did not identify the officer. 

Police released the body camera footage six days after the fatal shooting.

The first video shows police enter the apartment and the moments leading up to the shooting. The second video shows the shooting and immediate aftermath.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

