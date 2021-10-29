New video shows intense moment when DC officer was kidnapped while trying to stop a suspect

D.C. police on Friday released new body camera video that shows the intense moments when an officer was kidnapped while trying to stop an armed suspect.

The incident unfolded in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest last Friday.

The video shows the officer’s perspective as he tried to enter the suspect’s vehicle through the backseat.

The suspect drives off with the officer still inside, advancing for about two to three blocks.

In the video, the officer can be heard frantically telling the suspect to "put the car in park."

At the same time, the suspect can be heard pleading with the officer "Please don’t shoot me."

The officer eventually shoots the suspect before jumping out of the car.

D.C. police do not have video of the initial contact officers made with the suspect.

Police have since identified him as 35-year-old Natango Robinson.

Officers were told by residents that a man matching Robinson’s description was chasing another person with a gun.

When they found Robinson, and after one officer felt a gun, a struggle ensued between Robinson and the officers before he broke away and ran to an alley where he got inside a black jeep.

Officers ran after him, and made attempts to get him out of the car before the one leaped through the back seat.

Robinson then drove off with the officer still inside. Finally, the officer shot him.

"The individual he drove the vehicle to an area not far from where the shooting occurred, and he was able somehow to get a ride from someone else to an area hospital he showed up at the hospital he was dropped off and we later learned that vehicle had been stolen," DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said during a Friday press conference.

Robinson is still in the hospital, according to police.

