Video captures moment Gerry Connolly’s passing breaks during hearing

Lawmakers were stunned Wednesday after learning of Rep. Gerry Connolly’s passing during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

As news of Connolly’s death broke, a gasp followed by a quiet "oh no" was heard on the livestream of the hearing.

Committee Chair Virginia Foxx briefly paused proceedings, allowing members to reflect and pray for Connolly’s family.

Lawmakers across the region mourned his loss and described him as a respected colleague and dedicated public servant.

Connolly was a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, serving in Congress since 2009. Before that, he was elected to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 1995 and later became its chairman in 2003. In the 1980s, he worked as a staffer for the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

