Video appears to show violent beating following crash in Southeast DC

Video obtained by FOX 5 appears to show a violent encounter following a car crash in Southeast D.C.

According to the witness who gave the video to FOX 5, an altercation broke out following the crash and in the video, a man appears to be being dragged, punched and kicked by two other people.

Police confirmed that they responded to the accident around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Southern and Central Ave., SE, Monday.

Officers say three vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the striking vehicle and the driver of one of the additional vehicles both sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle, 44-year-old Duron Penn, was placed under arrest.

But police say no other arrests were made and they did not receive any reports of an assault.

The witness told FOX 5 they weren’t sure why the man was being hit or what led up to the incident.

Police also did not release details on what led up to the accident but Penn was charged with leaving after colliding.