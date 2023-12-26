Victim shot, assaulted by 2 suspects in Northeast: police

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for two suspects involved in shooting a man in Northeast, D.C.

Police arrived at the intersection of 49th Street and Hannie Helen Burroughs Ave, on Monday, December 18, around 6:54 p.m., in response to the report of a shooting.



Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries who reported he was assaulted and shot by two suspects in the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

2 suspects wanted in Northeast shooting

Police have released surveillance photos of the two suspects and are asking the public for their assistance in identifying them. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact MPD.