Victim shaken following attempted armed robbery in Montgomery County neighborhood

Montgomery County police are investigating after an attempted robbery in North Potomac that has rattled a neighborhood.

FOX 5 spoke to the shaken victim over the phone Monday. He said was on a walk with the dog around 4:15 pp.m. Sunday on Horse Center Road at Quince Orchard Road when he says a dark-colored SUV pulled up to him and asked for directions.

He walked closer to the car and says the man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s and wearing a beanie, showed a gun and demanded money.

The victim said that given his position and the suspect’s, who was acting a bit erratic but was still in the vehicle, he decided to run backward to get away. The suspect then sped off.

Montgomery County police say they’re still looking for a suspect and neighbors tell FOX 5 word has gotten around on community message boards about what happened and has left people on edge.

One neighbor said it feels like a bubble was popped, and a second neighbor agreed.

"We definitely feel that way, and you know, it’s just a good reminder that our neighborhood is not immune to things like this," they said.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is encouraged to reach out to Montgomery County police.