Victim in fatal Frederick tanker truck explosion identified

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Frederick
WASHINGTON - Police have identified the man who died in a tanker truck explosion Saturday in Frederick. 

Maryland State Police announced Friday that the victim is Ronald Leroy Heiston Jr., 58, of Smithsburg Maryland. 

According to police, Heiston was driving a tanker truck with approximately 8,650 gallons of gasoline from Manassas, Virginia to Taneytown, Maryland when he left the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. He was declared dead at the scene. 

The crash was reported around 12:00 p.m. on US Route 15 at Rosemont Avenue near Schley Avenue in Frederick. According to Maryland State Police, the flames caused by the explosion damaged six homes and five cars near the scene. 

One of the homes located in the 500 block of Apple Avenue was severely damaged, and the family who lived there has been displaced.

