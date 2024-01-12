Victim frustrated with response after struck by object, injured near Silver Spring Metro Station 

A FOX 5 Exclusive – a man says he is frustrated with the investigative process after he was struck in the head by a heavy object near the Silver Spring Metro Station.

The victim spoke with FOX 5’s Shomari Stone who said he was walking on Colesville Road through an underpass around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the object struck him and caused a severe gash on his head.

He immediately went to the Silver Spring Metro Station kiosk to report what happened as he believed someone dropped or threw the object from the Metro station platform above.

Stone reports that Metro said they did not file an incident report because the injury did not happen on their property. They said the area of Colesville Road where the incident happed is technically under Montgomery County police jurisdiction.

The victim told Stone that he spoke with Montgomery County Police who told him he needed to physically go to a station to fill out a report.

The Metro Transit Police Department did not contact Montgomery County Police because they say the injury did not happen on Metro property, Stone reports.

"I think that given whatever hit my head fell from the Metrorail platform, it came from their property – their jurisdiction. So, I want them to look into it," the victim told Stone. He said he is most frustrated with the Metro station manager who he went to for help. He said he was helped only by EMTs and that when he contacted Metro the following morning, they said there was no report of the incident in their log.

He says he doesn’t plan on filing a police report right now because he’s injured, doesn’t have a car, and is frustrated with the process.