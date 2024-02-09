Victim dies after assault in Northwest, death ruled as a homicide: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a homicide in Northwest.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Northwest Homicide suspect

Police responded to the area of the 1100 block of 15th Street on Friday, February 2, at approximately 2:00 a.m., for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday, February 7th. The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Vivek Taneja of Alexandria, VA.