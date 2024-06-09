Victim assaulted by 3 suspects, robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. police continue to search for three suspects after an afternoon robbery.
According to police, the victim was in the 600 block of Kenneth Street, Northeast on Saturday, June 8, around 3:40 p.m. Police say the suspects physically assaulted the victim, brandished handguns, took personal property from the victim and his vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim reported a minor injury.
The suspects and the victim’s stolen vehicle, a grey 2012 Nissan Altima with D.C. tags of ES9986, were captured on nearby surveillance cameras. Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact police.