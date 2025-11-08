Veterans Parade in DC Sunday: Route, street closures, more

article

The Brief The National Veterans Parade returns to Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Nov. 9. Many streets in the area will be closed or subject to parking restrictions on Sunday. Closures start as early as 5 a.m.



As Washington, D.C., honors the military this weekend ahead of Veterans Day next week, the National Veterans Parade will take to the streets on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the parade times, route and street closures.

Veterans Parade in DC

What we know:

The Veterans Parade begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, with an opening ceremony at the National Archives.

The parade kicks off soon after that at noon, at the intersection of 7th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW. From there, the route goes from 7th Street to 17th Street.

The parade is expected to continue until around 2 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Trump to attend Commanders-Lions game Sunday for 'Salute to Service' game

Washington DC street closures

Because of the parade, the Metropolitan Police Department is closing many streets in the area and limiting parking, starting as early as 5 a.m. Sunday. Here are the closures:

No parking from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street, SW

(Event vehicle drop-off location)

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

No Parking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to E/S of 15th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps

12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, SW

Closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

More up-to-date closure information can be found on the DC Police Traffic X account.

What's next:

Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 11.