Verizon Fios internet outages impacting customers in DC region, millions on East Coast

A Verizon Fios internet outage is affecting millions of customers in the Washington, D.C. region, including millions along the East Coast.

The affected area spans roughly 300 miles from Philadelphia to Richmond, Virginia, according to the website DownDetector.

Reports of the outages surged between midnight and 2 a.m. At least 10,000 people in the D.C. region have reported experiencing an outage.

This is a developing story.