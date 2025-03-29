Vehicle struck Maryland building, driver pronounced dead: police

A single-vehicle collision struck a building. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Silver Hill Rd around 2:00 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The driver of the vehicle, an adult man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Silver Hill Road was temporarily shutdown at the time of the incident.