Vehicle off road causes early delays before Capital Beltway
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A crash involving a vehicle caused early morning traffic delays Wednesday near the Capital Beltway.
The incident was reported around 4 a.m. on Interstate 95 at the split with Interstate 495.
Images from the scene show a white van off the road in the median.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.