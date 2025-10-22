Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle off road causes early delays before Capital Beltway

October 22, 2025
A crash early Wednesday caused traffic backups near the Capital Beltway after a vehicle went off the road.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. on Interstate 95 at the split with Interstate 495.

Images from the scene show a white van off the road in the median.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team. 

