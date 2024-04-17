Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle flips into residents yard, witnesses see juvenile flee the scene in Howard County

Published  April 17, 2024 12:46pm EDT
Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - The Howard County Police Department continues to investigate a stolen vehicle collision where the suspect fled the scene. 

Police responded to a Columbia neighborhood after receiving reports of a vehicle collision. According to police, witnesses reported seeing a male run from the vehicle, and officers determined the vehicle was stolen. 

Police utilized patrol units and a drone operator to locate a juvenile suspect. No word on any injuries or the cause of the collision. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. 