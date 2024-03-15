National Mall Smoke: Plume from vehicle fire appears to rise over Lincoln Memorial, causing stir

Smoke from a vehicle fire in Virginia caused a stir around Washington, D.C. on Friday morning after the plume from the crash appeared to hang over the National Mall.

From certain vantage points, a mix of dark black and light white smoke appeared to come from an area near the Lincoln Memorial and rise above it.

The haze was actually a result of a car fire in the Arlington area that was about five miles away from the monument.

Arlington Fire & EMS said the fire involved a pickup truck and trailer along the southbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway past I-66 and prior to the Key Bridge.

The fire caused delays for commuters. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.