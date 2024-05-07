GWU threatens to suspend students for trespassing in pro-Palestine encampment

George Washington University officials said in a new statement this week that temporary suspensions are possible for GWU students who "continue to trespass and engage in protest activity."

The latest statement from the university comes as protesters close in on nearly two weeks of encampment on University Yard over the war in Gaza.

"GWU’s University Yard is closed to organized activity. Any GWU student who continues trespassing and engaging in protest activity on University Yard may face academic and administrative consequences, including being placed on temporary suspension and administratively barred from campus," the statement from GWU reads.

The university said due to federal regulations, it cannot comment on individual student conduct cases or ongoing conduct cases. This includes confirming whether a case exists at all. According to the university, the group of demonstrators from across the DMV include professional organizers, activists, and other university students.

"[Group] has violated community trust, and their behavior has gone far beyond the boundaries of free expression and the right to protest. The university intends to use every avenue available to hold those involved accountable for their actions," the statement from GWU reads.

A student organizer who asked FOX 5 to only refer to him by his first name "Rafi" rejected the university president Ellen Granberg’s claims that "what is currently happening at GWU is not a peaceful protest" protected by the First Amendment or the university’s policies.

"We have all been showing up offering what we can to each other, making sure our collective needs are met. This has been nothing but a space that is welcoming of all members of our community and to paint it otherwise is blatant falsity, and it is a smear campaign," Rafi said.

Granberg’s letter stated the protest is "no longer a GWU student demonstration" and "has been co-opted by individuals who are largely unaffiliated with our community and do not have our community's best interest in mind. It is increasingly unsafe and a violation of university and city regulations to have so many unidentified and unvetted people from outside the GWU community living on university property."

Rafi, along with another student organizer who identified herself as "Miriam," are both students at Georgetown University.

At a press conference Tuesday, they were not able to confirm how many student organizers attend GWU or how exactly many student organizers are behind the encampment.

Another organizer, whose first name is Kayla, is a sophomore at a DMV college but did not disclose which school. Kayla told FOX 5, the demands remain unchanged.

Their demands include protecting pro-Palestinian speech on campus, disclosure of university endowments and investments, as well as divesting all funds related to Israel and academic partnerships.

"This is the first time we have seen this level of support, this level of community, this level of eyes on Gaza from students across the area. In coming together, we can better negotiate for our demands to be met," Kayla said. "There’s power in numbers. We, as the students in the encampment, have a lot of power right now. The morale is high. We are steadfast in getting our demands met. We are here with our eyes on Gaza. They’re our compass, they’re our guide in doing all of this, and any repression we face is nothing compared to what the people in Gaza are facing day in and day out at the hands of the Israeli regime."

GWU’s commencement is scheduled for May 19 at the National Mall. As of this writing, no plans have been announced by the university regarding changes to their commencement. Columbia University in New York announced this week that the university-wide commencement has been canceled due to ongoing protests.

Another student organizer said there are no plans to leave, even after graduation.

"Because this encampment is made up of students, community members, and faculty alumni, we plan to stay here until all five of our demands are met, even after graduation. So, until President Granberg is ready to meet with students, we will be at this encampment," she said.

To read the university president’s message, click here.