Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Bethesda sparking transformer fire

Authorities say a vehicle crash into a power pole in Bethesda sparked a transformer fire early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along Goldsboro Road near Radnor Road.

Goldsboro Road was closed in both directions between River Road and Bradley Boulevard for several hours following the crash.

Officials say one person was injured and was hospitalized.

