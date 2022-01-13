Vehicle crashes into Georgetown storefront; 1 person transported

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital after the vehicle they were driving flipped and struck a Georgetown storefront Wednesday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest, D.C..

Officials say the driver was the lone occupant and was transported with critical injuries.

Advertisement

Fire and rescue officials say the damage to building was cosmetic only. The cause of the crash is under investigation.