VDOT seeks public input to enhance safety on busy Glebe Road

A busy and at times dangerous stretch of road in Arlington is getting another look.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking the public for feedback about a study they’re conducting along more than two miles of Glebe Road, between Columbia Pike and I-66. It’s a corridor that averages about 29,000 vehicles per day.

"Living here for four years, there’s been many accidents on this road," said Cheryl Jones, before adding, "I was actually hit by a car walking around here last year."

"What is most important to people who live along the corridor, who travel the corridor every day? That’s mainly who we’re targeting," VDOT Spokesperson Mike Murphy said of the public outreach effort. "We’re going to take that feedback, and we’re going to use it to develop actual alternatives."

Judging by people who spoke with FOX 5 Thursday, it’s a topic people are passionate about – and they’ve got plenty of suggestions too.

"I wish that the sidewalks were wider and the travel lanes were narrower," said Daniel Bluestone.

"I think more crosswalks may be beneficial," added Josh McMillan.

"It would be nice to have things be a little safer for both drivers and pedestrians," Shari Pogach said.