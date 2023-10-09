VDOT safety service worker hit, killed by intoxicated driver while helping disabled vehicle on I-64: police

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate what led up to a deadly early morning crash involving a safety service patroller.



At 1:17 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2023, State Police Communications Center received a call about a two-vehicle crash on I-64 East at the Big Bethel overpass in the city of Hampton.

The caller said the crash involved a Virginia Department of Transportation safety service patrol (SSP) car and another vehicle.



Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford F250, pulled over onto the right shoulder to help a disabled vehicle.

The service vehicle was on the right shoulder with its arrow board lit up and the safety service patroller, identified as 52-year-old Craig Boone, was outside the car helping with the disabled vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Shortly after, the driver of a 2020 Jeep Latitude was headed east when it ran off the road, crossed over the fog line and went into the right shoulder, sideswiping the Ford truck and hitting Boone. He was immediately killed in the crash.



The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Alana F. Diomande, was found to be under the influence and was taken from the scene for a blood test after refusing to comply with police at the scene.

Diomande was taken to Hampton City Jail where she was charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, obstruction, curse and abuse.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called out to the scene to further investigate the crash.

Boone’s family was notified of his death and the case remains an ongoing criminal investigation. No further information has been provided at this time.

