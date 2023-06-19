Vandals spray-paint racially motivated graffiti across parts of Chesapeake Beach; $5K reward offered

Authorities in Calvert County are searching for several juveniles they believe are responsible for racially motivated graffiti across parts of a Chesapeake Beach, Maryland neighborhood.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the Chesapeake Village Subdivision of Chesapeake Beach last Tuesday morning to investigate reports of property destruction.

They believe three juveniles spray-painted numerous vehicles, street signs, sidewalks, and roadways sometime during the overnight hours. Some of the graffiti displayed what they described as "racially motivated language and symbols."

Investigators say they reviewed videos and other information to determine the vandals arrived on foot. "The Town will not tolerate displays of hatred or racism taking place within our community," said Mayor Patrick J. "Irish" Mahoney in a statement. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Gough at Ryan.Gough@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800 and refer to Case#23-42135.