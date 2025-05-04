Vance says he's 'fine' with AI image of Trump as pope

The Brief JD Vance defended an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as pope. Trump posted the image on his Truth Social account. The post comes days after Trump told reporters he would "like to be pope."



Vice President JD Vance posted on social media that he was "fine with people telling jokes" amidst backlash against an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as pope.

What they're saying:

Vance posted on social media Saturday, saying: ""As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen."

His post was in response to a question from commentator Bill Kristol asking if the vice president was "fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father."

The New York State Catholic Conference, which represents the bishops of the state in working with government, accused Trump of mockery.

"There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President," they wrote. "We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that, "President Trump flew to Italy to pay his respects for Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty."

The backstory:

The episode comes after Trump joked last week about his interest in the vacancy. "I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice," said Trump.

Trump is not Catholic.

Beyond floating himself for the job, Trump also has put in a plug for Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York.

"I have no preference. I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out a place called New York who’s very good. So we’ll see what happens," he said.