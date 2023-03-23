Van Leeuwen Ice Cream offering $1 scoops for Union Market grand opening

article

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening up a new location in Union Market, and they're giving customers the opportunity to get $1 scoops.

The ice cream brand known for unconventional flavors like mac & cheese and ranch dressing announced in November that they would be opening three D.C. locations.

Their Adams Morgan location is expected to open in April and their Georgetown location is expected to open later this month.

During the grand opening of the Union Market location, customers can enjoy $1 scoops from noon to 4 p.m., free totes for the first 100 customers and the D.C. exclusive Birch Bark flavor made with raspberry jam and developed with Bar Spero's Chef Johnny Spero.

The Union Market location is located at 418 Morse St. NE.