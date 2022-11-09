Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening three DC stores in 2023

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is set to open three locations in D.C. during the first half of next year.

The popular ice cream shop signed leases at 2421 18th St. NW in Adams Morgan, at 418 Morse St. NE in Union Market and 1238 Wisconsin Ave in Georgetown. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, which started as a New York City ice cream truck in 2008, is known for its traditional and vegan ice creams. Some of their popular flavors include Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and honeycomb.

The company now has 20 locations in New York as well as shops in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Colorado and California.