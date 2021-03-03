Van Gogh exhibit DC edition promises ‘immersive experience’

article

An exhibit billed as "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming to D.C. – and it’s tailor-made for the pandemic era.

The location hasn’t been announced yet, but the exhibit is slated to arrive in the nation’s capital this summer.

The exhibit promises to offer "a new way" to experience the Dutch legend’s work – including a 360-degree digital show.

The presentation consists of a 20,000 square foot light and sound display, including a two-story projection of Van Gogh’s masterpieces.

It will also feature a virtual reality interactive, which purports to take the visitor on a 10 minute walk with the artist, looking at the surroundings that inspired him for works like "Vincent’s Bedroom in Arles," and "Starry Night Over The Rhone River."

Click here to read more about the exhibit.