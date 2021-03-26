Vacation rentals are selling out fast, positive boom for tourism

If you are looking for a nice vacation rental this summer, now is the time to plan. Places are filling up fast as more and more people get vaccinated and have the itch for a getaway with loved ones.

FOX 5 called multiple short-term vacation rental spots in Maryland and Delaware and they said this is the busiest they have ever been.

Mark D’Ambrogi, a vacation rental realtor for Crowley Real Estate in Delaware Beach, said they are already at 90% capacity for the popular summer months.

"I think people are just eager to get back to normal, take a vacation, and be with their loved ones which is pretty obvious based on the amount of rentals we’re doing," said D’Ambrogi.

D’Ambrogi believes vacation rentals are so becoming even more attractive these days because it provides a private, safe space to be secluded with loved ones.

"We still have the policies and protocols in place, but you can be normal, enjoy your time with family – you don’t have to worry about strangers because you’ll be with your family the whole time," said D’Ambrogi.

Some short-term vacation rentals are already sold out from June to August. That is why places are asking those ready to travel to be flexible due to the uptick and safety guidelines in place.

"Be understanding if you normally want to stay with 12 people in one house – because it is your whole extended family – you might need two places and get 6 people in each house," said D’Ambrogi.

In the Commonwealth, Virginia Beach is seeing a 25% increase in hotel and short-term vacation rental bookings over the same time last year.

This is happening as restrictions are starting to loosen up allowing restaurants and attractions are able to have more guests.

The Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager, Taylor Adams, said they have enough space for what they are calling – coastal distancing.

"30 miles of publically owned and public access beach that will allow people to spread out and be safe. Also, lots of waterways. We have state parks here," said Adams. "I think the ability to spread out is helping us in ways we are just starting to realize."

Adams said what they are seeing is a healthy increase in travelers and the city is prepared. He is hopeful the steady rise in people vacationing is a sign we are nearing the end of a challenging year.

"People are ready to move around be outside and quite frankly – here in Virginia Beach – that’s our brand," said Adams. "We’re a big city that just happens to be attached to a beach and a really big beach at that."

Many short-term vacation rental spots said they are even booking up fast for the fall months – September, October, and November. They believe that is due to people being able to work remotely from anywhere.

