Gas prices continue to climb across DC region

Prices at the gas pump continue to rise across the D.C. region and around the country.

Experts say the climbing gas prices are a result of a combination of rising crude costs, tightening gas supplies and increased demand.

Last week, AAA Mid-Atlantic reported a national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at $2.83, which was up eight cents from the week before.

The organization said drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon this time last year.