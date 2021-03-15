Gas prices continue to climb across DC region
WASHINGTON - Prices at the gas pump continue to rise across the D.C. region and around the country.
Experts say the climbing gas prices are a result of a combination of rising crude costs, tightening gas supplies and increased demand.
Last week, AAA Mid-Atlantic reported a national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at $2.83, which was up eight cents from the week before.
The organization said drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon this time last year.