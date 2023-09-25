VA man who made threats against church arrested after showing up to Sunday service armed with gun, knives

A multi-agency police effort led to the arrest of a man who showed up to Sunday morning services at a church in Haymarket armed with a gun and several knives.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 24, police responded to Park Valley Church where they arrested 35-year-old Rui Jiang. Jiang was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun along with an additional magazine, folding knife and a folding "credit card" style knife.

Prince William County police went to the church to investigate a possible threat of violence after they were contacted by Fairfax County police, who had been looking for Jiang.

Fairfax police were following up on a tip they received from the Anne Arundel County Police Department indicating that Jiang might have been planning some kind of attack on the church.

Anne Arundel County police told Fairfax PD that a concerned citizen of Laurel called them to report suspicious social media posts made by Jiang. Police say in the posts, he made vague threats of violence, some of which included images of a location later determined to be Park Valley Church.

Anne Arundel police were able to determine that Jiang was possibly living at a home in Falls Church and contacted Fairfax County police about the concerning posts. Fairfax police went to the home to check in on Jiang but found that he was not home.

They were able to get information on a car he was possibly driving and they relayed the information to Prince William County police, who then checked the church property. A Prince William County police officer working a detail assignment at the church spotted Jiang’s car in the parking lot.

The officer then spoke with church staff, who said they had already been monitoring the "suspicious person" — later determined to be Jiang — since he arrived. Police say Jiang had apparently entered the building through a separate door while church services were going on.

Working together, they detained Jiang near the entrance without incident. No injuries were reported.

Jiang has been charged with making threats of bodily harm and carrying dangerous weapon to place of religious worship. He is being held without bond pending his first court date.

Additionally, an Emergency Substantial Risk Order (ESRO) and a search warrant for the home in Falls Church were obtained. Related documents and electronic items were seized. Police say they did not find any additional firearms.

Police say the arrest was a collective effort and thanked the caller who first reported Jiang’s posts on social media.

"Law enforcement credits the concerned citizen who contacted police regarding these suspicious online postings, joint law enforcement efforts from multiple police agencies, and the staff of Park Valley Church for their vigilance. We encourage everyone to see something, say something," Prince William County police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have had previous contact with Jiang leading up to this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000.