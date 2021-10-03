USPS raises prices for holiday season; some deliveries to take longer

It’s never too early to get those holiday packages in the mail, especially now that deliveries will take longer and cost you more.



The U.S. Postal Service implemented new service standards for first-class mail and periodicals on Oct. 1. USPS said the new standards will "increase delivery reliability, consistency, and efficiency for our customers and across our network."



But the changes also mean mail traveling cross country and other long distances might need another day or so to reach its destination.



"With this change of offering 2- to 5-day service based on distance, we will improve service reliability and predictability for customers, while also driving efficiencies across the Postal Service network," USPS Spokesperson Kim Frum told FOX Business.

Mail carriers load their trucks at the United States Postal Service (USPS) located at 15701 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, California on the morning of Sept. 9, 2020. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The move is part of the post service's 10-year Delivering for America plan and is a "necessary step towards achieving our goal of consistently meeting 95 percent service performance," Frum said.

Most first-class mail (61%) and periodicals (93%) won't be affected by the new changes. And it won't delay any first-class mail traveling within a local area.

But even if the longer deliveries don’t affect you, USPS’ price hike just might. Beginning Oct. 3, commercial and retail domestic package shipments are subject to a price increase until Dec. 26.

International products will not be affected by the seasonal price hike.

This story was reported from Atlanta.