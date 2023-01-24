USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police are investigating after a United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Monday in Montgomery County.
The armed robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Hudson Avenue in Silver Spring.
Authorities say the gunman demanded personal property from the mail carrier, and then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported. No suspects have been identified at this time.
The investigation is continuing.