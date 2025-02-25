USPS holding DC hiring fair
WASHINGTON - The United States Postal Service is holding a hiring fair for automotive technicians in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Here are the details:
Tuesday, Feb. 25
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Curseen & Morris Processing & Distribution Center
900 Brentwood Rd., NE
Washington, DC 20018
USPS Vehicle Maintenance Facility personnel will be on hand with immediate openings. The starting salary for a USPS automotive technician is $63,658 in addition to paid leave, health insurance, retirement, and other benefits.
Other USPS job openings can be found online.