Expand / Collapse search

USPS holding DC hiring fair

By
Updated  February 25, 2025 10:31am EST
News
FOX 5 DC

USPS holding DC hiring fair

The United States Postal Service is holding a hiring fair for automotive technicians in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON - The United States Postal Service is holding a hiring fair for automotive technicians in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Here are the details:

Tuesday, Feb. 25
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Curseen & Morris Processing & Distribution Center
900 Brentwood Rd., NE
Washington, DC 20018

USPS Vehicle Maintenance Facility personnel will be on hand with immediate openings. The starting salary for a USPS automotive technician is $63,658 in addition to paid leave, health insurance, retirement, and other benefits.

Other USPS job openings can be found online.

NewsConsumerWashington, D.C.