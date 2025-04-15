USDA cuts, tariffs leave some Maryland farmers struggling

Some Maryland farmers say they’re being hit hard — both by cuts to federal food programs and trade tariffs.

Those concerns were front and center Tuesday at a farming roundtable in Frederick County. Many of the farmers here tell FOX 5 DC that they’re not just growers, they’re small business owners… and right now, the business of farming is getting even tougher, in part because of recent moves by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Local perspective:

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen hosted Tuesday's roundtable — hearing directly from Maryland farmers about their struggles. He’s working alongside New Jersey Senator Cory Booker on a bill called "The Honor Farmer Contracts Act."

That legislation is in response to the USDA’s refusal to issue reimbursement payments to farmers who had already invested in crops for food aid programs — programs that have since been paused or canceled.

What they're saying:



"The big issue that I see, as a farm bureau member, is that agricultural land always seems to be under attack by somebody," said Eric Aellen from Linganore Wine Cellars.

"Rising imports, labor costs, and a challenging political market with funding freezes and deep cuts to critical programs," said Emma Jagoz from Moon Valley Farm.

Some farmers tell FOX 5 DC that the impact tariffs have is significant — imported goods are coming in cheaper, and between that and labor costs, their profit margins are shrinking. There’s also concern about the lack of stability in federal contracts — and farmers say they just can’t plan ahead when the rules keep changing.

What's next:

There is some hope that with enough pressure — and if this new bill gains traction — some sort of aid from the USDA could come through. But as of now, many of these farmers say they’re still waiting and watching – and worried.