USCP Headquarters evacuated, nearby roads closed

The United States Capitol Police Headquarters is under evacuation Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

FOX 5 has learned that USCP is investigating a suspicious vehicle with a suspicious package near the headquarters. A K9 indicated interest in the suspicious vehicle, located in the 100 block of D Street NE.

Occupants at the USCP Headquarters have been instructed to exit out of the West Door of the US Headquarters Building and continue westbound to designated assembly areas.

The following roads are closed due to the evacuation:

D Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Louisiana Avenue NE

Second Street between Massachusetts Avenue and C Street NE

First Street between Columbus Circle and C Street NE

Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle and C Street NE

Eastbound traffic on Massachusetts Avenue between North Capitol and Third Streets NE

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.