Iran War latest: US soldier killed in Kuwait strike had ties to Virginia

The Brief Six U.S. servicemembers have died since the start of the war with Iran. Their identities have been confirmed by the Department of Defense. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, had ties to Virginia.



The Department of Defense has released more information about the six soldiers who have died in the Middle East since the U.S. first attacked Iran.

FOX 5 has learned that one of those military members killed in an Iranian strike on Kuwait during Operation Epic Fury has ties to Virginia.

What we know:

The Department of Defense says Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan was killed in Kuwait on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old had family in Spotsylvania, Va., lived in California, and was with the Army Reserves.

He's believed to have been killed when a drone strike hit a command center in Kuwait.

Both Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Abigail Spanberger extended their condolences to Marzan's family in the Commonwealth.

Big picture view:

Six U.S. servicemembers have been killed in the conflict so far.

But on Thursday, the White House championed the war, saying that U.S. forces are "absolutely decimating" the Iranian regime.

"We expect to last about four to six weeks, and we are well on our way to achieving those objectives — annihilating Iran's navy. We know that we've sunk more than 30 Iranian vessels and ships. Their navy has now been deemed combat-ineffective," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The Israeli Defense Forces also launched its 15th wave of large strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan.

Trump has demanded an "unconditional surrender."

The other side:

Republicans have shut down efforts in both the House and Senate to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers, while Democrats have expressed concern about the president’s unilateral decision to enter the conflict.

"I am concerned, particularly about munitions and the consequences for our ability to defend our interests in the western Pacific and in Europe," Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said.

And he’s not alone. Plenty of people across the U.S. have expressed anger and upset as the country has been thrust into another international conflict.

Demonstrations continue:

A "Free Iran" rally and march is set to be held on Capitol Hill on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Families of protesters who were killed in Iran's January uprising will be speaking, and organizers are expecting thousands to attend, with a strong message about who they want to see take over in Iran.

"The Iranian people want a secular republic — be it shahs or mullahs, and clearly they don't want any war, no foreign war and we need to legitimize that voice in Washington, amplify that voice," said Dr. Ramesh Sepehrrad with the Organization of Iranian American Communities.

The rally begins at Upper Senate Park at 200 NJ Ave., NW. Organizers say they will then march through to Indiana Plaza at Pennsylvania Ave. and 7th Ave., NW.

As for Americans in the Middle East, the State Department says 24,000 citizens have safely returned to the U.S. since Operation Epic Fury began.