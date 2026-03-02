Protesters rally against attacks on Iran outside White House

The Brief Demonstrators gathered outside the White House Monday to protest the military strikes on Iran. President Donald Trump is defending the decision. He now says that military operations would continue for up to four or five weeks.



Dozens of protestors gathered in D.C. on Monday, rallying against the deadly military strikes on Iran.

Despite brutal weather, dozens still turned out, rallying against the recent attacks on Iran.

Local perspective:

During Monday night’s demonstrations, there were people holding signs showing their opposition.

Many demonstrators now fear the worst, and some even have family caught in the middle of the conflict. For them, this isn’t just foreign policy. It’s personal.

There were speakers who got emotional. Isabella Javidan is an Iranian American with family in Shiraz.

RELATED: Iran death toll rises to 6 US service members killed

"Foreign bombs only embolden tyrannical governments. So, I think that that joy is only going to last…I mean, for as long as it did. I think it’s incredibly fleeting and I would prefer for our community to look at this situation with clear eyes and a historical context," Javidan said.

She’s also deeply troubled by reports of casualties in Tehran and questions whether military action will achieve regime change.

Javidan tells FOX 5 that she’s lost contact with her family members in Iran, although there are no reports of attacks in Shiraz at this time.

By the numbers:

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is defending the decision.

On Monday, he honored three U.S. service members killed in action — and said Iran had walked away from negotiations while continuing its nuclear program.

"We warned Iran not make any attempt to rebuild at a different location because they weren’t able to use the ones that we so powerfully blew up. But they ignored those warnings and refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons," President Donald Trump said.

The president has also confirmed that military operations would continue for up to four or five weeks.