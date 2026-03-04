US scrambles to evacuate citizens as Iran conflict widens; Pentagon IDs 4 US soldiers killed

The State Department is urging Americans across the Middle East to leave immediately as the war with Iran expands and travel options rapidly disappear.

Officials are telling U.S. citizens in more than a dozen countries to depart "right away" using any available commercial transportation. But flights out of the region have become almost impossible to find. Thousands have been canceled, and airspace over several nations is sporadically closing, leaving many Americans stranded with few options.

Some who call the State Department’s emergency phone line are hearing a recorded message warning them not to rely on the U.S. government for assisted departures.

What we know:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is urging Americans abroad to register with the department if they haven’t already, so officials can track who is in the region and communicate directly.

Virginia Congressman Suhas Subramanyam is pressing the administration for stronger assurances.

"It is the duty and responsibility of the United States government to ensure the safety of Americans both at home and around the globe," he said. "But it's clear this administration did not adequately warn Americans in the region and did not prepare enough to keep them safe. I am demanding this administration spare no expense in protecting Americans in the Middle East. If we have billions to spend on bombs and bullets, we have the money to evacuate Americans in the region and get them home safely." Subramanyam is calling on the government to spare no expense in bringing citizens home.

The White House says roughly 9,000 Americans have already made it out of the Middle East. An estimated 500,000 to 1 million U.S. citizens live across the region.

From left to right: Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, lowa; and Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida (U.S. Army Expand

Pentagon identifies soldiers

The Pentagon on Tuesday identified four of the six U.S. soldiers killed in the Iran war, naming Army Reserve members from four states who worked in logistics and kept deployed troops supplied with food, fuel and equipment.

The soldiers died Sunday when a drone struck a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, one day after the United States and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf Arab nations that host U.S. forces.

Those killed were Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist. The Pentagon did not release the names of the other two service members.

"These men and women all bravely volunteered to defend our country, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said.

All four were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, which provides food, fuel, water, ammunition and transportation support.

"Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends. That's the way it is," President Donald Trump said of deaths.