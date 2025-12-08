78-year-old man found dead in car removed from Occoquan River, Fairfax County police say

article

The Brief A 78-year-old man who had been reported missing over a week ago was found dead inside of a car submerged in a river. The victim has been identified as Quang Hang, a resident of Chantilly. Detectives say the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation but at this time, foul play is not suspected.



An investigation is underway after Fairfax County police found a 78-year-old man dead inside a car removed from a local river.

The man, Quang Hang, had been reported missing by family members on Dec. 1.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Hang, a resident of Chantilly, remain under investigation.

What we know:

On Dec. 1, at 8:00 p.m., Fairfax County police officers responded to Point Pleasant Drive in Chantilly for a report of a missing person.

The reporting party told police that Hang did not return home after leaving for a vehicle inspection in Leesburg at 2:30 p.m.

Detectives and officers conducted extensive investigative efforts, including reviewing camera footage, checking area hospitals and using the police helicopter and drones to conduct aerial searches. Family members were interviewed as well.

As safety concerns grew, he was upgraded to critically missing on Dec. 3. Under Virginia State Police guidelines and a Critical Missing Alert was issued.

Search continues:

Throughout the week, additional units, including the Real Time Crime Center, Marine Patrol and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, continued ground, air and underwater search operations.

On Monday, Special Operations Division officers found Hang’s car submerged in the Occoquan River near Old Colchester Road in Lorton.

The vehicle was removed from the water and Hang was found inside, deceased.

At this time, detectives do not suspect foul play and a death investigation is underway.

