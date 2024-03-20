Expand / Collapse search

US Park police officer struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

By
Published  March 20, 2024 12:44pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A United States Park Police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall.

Image 1 of 2

 

According to officials, a USPP Aviation Unit responded to the area of 12th street on the National Mall to transport an injured USPP officer to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

No word on the suspect involved in this incident. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.