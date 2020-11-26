US Park police investigating after car crashes into Emancipation statue

U.S. Park police are investigating after a car slammed into the Emancipation statue in D.C.'s Lincoln Park Thursday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 5:36 a.m.

The vehicle was on its side, resting against the statue when they arrived.

Investigators do not know whether the driver crashed into the statue intentionally or not.

They say the driver was located at the scene – and a woman was pulled from the car and taken to a local hospital.

They do not believe her injuries are life threatening.

Police have not indicated what charges the driver might face.

