Park Police looking for DC statue vandalism suspects

The U.S. Park Police have released images of multiple suspects who they believed vandalized statues in D.C.'s Lafayette Park area.

The Park Police have partnered with the FBI in their search for a number of people who were caught on camera vandalizing the Andrew Jackson statue at Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest and 16th Street, Northwest.

The Andrew Jackson statue is the most recent in a host of monuments and statues targeted throughout the District by protesters.

The statues are largely linked to what protesters believe are evidence of racist elements in the nation’s past.

In recent weeks, protesters in D.C. toppled and burned the Albert Pike monument – the only statue in the nation’s capital depicting a Confederate figure.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order by the end of the week that would protect public statues and federal monuments and make vandalizing or any destruction to them punishable by jail time.