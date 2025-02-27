US Embassy issues warning message to spring break travelers visiting popular destination

The Brief The U.S. Embassy has issued a warning to spring break travelers about violent crime and limited law enforcement response in Mexico. U.S. citizens should exercise caution in popular tourist destinations like Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark. The advisory also highlights risks of drug and alcohol possession, counterfeit medication, rape, unsafe beach conditions, and costly medical emergencies.



The U.S. Embassy has issued a warning message to travelers who are considering visiting a popular spring break destination this year.

Officials say a Mexico Travel Advisory remains in place due to widespread violent or organized crime that is present in some parts of the country.

Embassy issues spring break travel warning message

What we know:

Authorities say local law enforcement in Mexico may have limited ability to respond to serious crimes. They also say kidnapping and/or hostage taking occurs in areas of the country.

"Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations," the Embassy’s message says. "U.S. citizens should exercise caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break spots. This includes Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark."

Risks in popular Mexican tourist spots

Embassy officials also warn against drug and alcohol possession and use, the dangers of counterfeit medication, rape and sexual assault threats, unsafe beach conditions, emergency hospitalization concerns, and arrests.

The travel advisory which has been in place since September of last year warns against traveling to many places in the country. The advisory adds that violent crime and gang activity are common in some areas of the country, as are human smuggling and trafficking.