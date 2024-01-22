US Capitol Police training exercise held Monday
WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police issued an alert announcing a training exercise in the District on Monday.
"The United States Capitol Police & our federal partners are conducting a routine training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol," the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters."
The training exercise was scheduled to begin around 7 a.m.
