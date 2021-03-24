US Capitol fencing completely removed, police confirm

A grim reminder of the events of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been removed, Capitol police said on Wednesday.

According to Capitol police, the fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol since the riot has been removed, and all roadways that had been blocked are now open.

The fencing was installed when the National Guard established a presence on Capitol Hill in the wake of the riot that led to five deaths – including that of one Capitol police officer.

The extra security was in place in anticipation of potential violence surrounding President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and it lingered as reports of additional threats poured in.

D.C. officials repeatedly called for its removal shortly after the inauguration.

The fencing not only helped create an image of a militarized capital, it created hurdles for drivers and pedestrians in the area.

While the fencing has been removed, Capitol police say they are "ready to quickly ramp up security at a moment’s notice, if needed."

Police officials say they are also working with "congressional stakeholders" to strengthen their position.

A number of the Capitol police force’s top brass resigned after the riot, as images and videos showing their officers quickly overwhelmed by a mob of Trump supporters flooded social media and local and national news platforms.

The mob stormed the Capitol after a rally featuring then-President Donald Trump, who repeated his claim that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

The rioters succeeded in temporarily halting the Electoral College vote certification process, which cemented Biden’s victory in the election.

The FBI has made hundreds of arrests in the wake of the incident.

