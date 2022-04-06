University of Maryland to temporarily house Afghan refugees on campus

The University of Maryland will be aiding in the temporary housing of refugee and evacuee families from Afghanistan in partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the university announced Tuesday.

The approach to resettlement is first-of-its-kind for a public university, according to UMD. They say while other universities have partnered with the IRC and other agencies to place refugee students on their campuses, this is IRC’s first placement of Afghan families on a college campus.

The families to be hosted at UMD include Afghan humanitarian parolees, evacuated through Operation Allies Welcome, as well as Special Immigrant Visa holders, all of whom faced the risk of persecution and violence in Afghanistan due to their work alongside U.S. personnel in jobs such as translators, drivers and cultural advisers.

"The University of Maryland is part of a global community, and when we have the opportunity to support humanity, we embrace it," said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. "We look forward to providing on-campus housing and being good neighbors to Afghan families. They are U.S. allies who have braved a terrifying situation, and we are happy that we can offer them a welcoming community as they seek permanent housing."

Over the next few weeks, several families made up of two adults and children ranging from infants to teenagers will begin their stays for up to 12 months. IRC will assist them in securing permanent housing, employment, counseling, education and social services to support their transition to the United States.

"Innovative community partnerships are key to ensuring that refugees settle in safely, securely, and with hope for the future. We are grateful for University of Maryland’s welcome of Afghan evacuees, which is reflective of our state’s broader welcoming spirit," said Ruben Chandrasekar, Executive Director of the IRC in Maryland.

The families have undergone extensive U.S. government processing that included background checks and medical screenings.