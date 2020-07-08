University of Maryland to hold some classes in-person this fall

The University of Maryland has announced it will hold some in-person classes during the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

School officials said in an email sent to students and obtained by The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday that nearly 20% of undergraduate classes will be held partially in-person when the school’s fall semester kicks off on August 31.

Officials say courses with more than 50 students will be held online.

The Baltimore Sun reports all courses are expected to be moved online if there is a possible spike in coronavirus cases.

The school is also planning to reduce the number of students sharing dorm rooms.

