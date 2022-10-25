University of Maryland to help ensure tuition is covered for in-state students

The University of Maryland has announced a new program that will pay the difference for eligible in-state students if funding sources, such as scholarships, grants and family contributions, fall below the cost of UMD's tuition and fees.

The Terrapin Commitment program is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history. UMD says it is designed to reduce the gap between a student’s total financial aid package and the actual cost of an education.

"Since day one of my presidency, I have emphasized the importance of increasing financial support and access to our university. Every Maryland student deserves an equal opportunity to attend the state’s flagship university, and the Terrapin Commitment program is one more measure we are taking to ensure that a University of Maryland education is affordable to all residents of our state," says UMD President, Darryll J. Pines

The program will begin in January 2023 and ensure that tuition and fees are fully covered for eligible students.

To be considered for the Terrapin Commitment, students must meet the following criteria:

- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year and qualify to receive the Federal Pell Grant.

- Be classified as an in-state student.

- Enroll full-time (12+ credits) per semester.

- Maintain satisfactory academic progress.

Additional information about eligibility and frequently asked questions can be found here.