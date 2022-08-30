University of Maryland launches marketplace for student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness

The University of Maryland has launched one of the first licensed school marketplaces in the nation for student-athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

The new Maryland Marketplace is powered by Opendorse and is an all-in-one platform that gives fans, brands and sponsors the ability to book and pay current and former Terrapin student-athletes for name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.

The schools says current Terp student-athletes from all 20 athletic programs can be found on the platform. Former Maryland athletes who use Opendorse can also be accessed.

University of Maryland

Student-athletes receive a profile, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media pages. When offered a NIL deal, athletes receive a notification through the app and can choose to accept. Once the deal is complete - the student-athlete immediately receives compensation and can automatically disclose their activity to Maryland Athletics.

Opendorse says they have facilitated hundreds of thousands of NIL deals and endorsements with athletes at all levels of sports.

Prices range from just $10 for shoutouts and posts from lesser known student-athletes to as much as $5,000 from more notable University of Maryland alumni like Vernon Davis.